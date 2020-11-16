StockMarketWire.com - Self-care product manufacturer Venture Life said that a trial of its mouthwash product indicated it could eradicate the virus that causes Covid-19.
Scientists at Cardiff University had concluded that Venture Life's two cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) based mouthwashes eradicated the SARS-CoV-2 virus completely within a 30-second exposure.
'Whilst the CPC technology in Venture Life's mouthwash proved highly effective in the in-vitro study, they also tested a third mouthwash, which also contained both CPC and another ingredient, yet this proved ineffective,' the company said.
'Their conclusion was that active ingredients in mouthwashes were not, on their own, enough to rely on, but rather it was the construct of the mouthwash formulations that was the critical determinant of a successful outcome.'
'The board considers the composition of Venture Life's CPC-based mouthwashes to be unique.'
'The company looks forward to concluding the human clinical study in partnership with Cardiff University and will update the market with the results in early 2021, once published.'
At 10:00am: [LON:VLG] Venture Life Group Plc share price was 0p at 86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: