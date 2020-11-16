StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset services provider Sanne has appointed Sophie O'Connor as an independent non-executive director with effect from 16 November 2020, bringing with her financial, audit and risk management experience gained in the financial services sector both in the UK and US.
Sanne said she will join the board as a member of the audit, risk and nomination and governance committees and will succeed Andy Pomfret as chair of the audit committee when he retires at the next annual general meeting.
O'Connor currently chairs Scottish Widows Unit Trust Managers and HBOS Investment Fund Managers, is chair of the audit committee of the Lloyds Bank Group Insurance business, as well as being the senior independent director and chair of the risk committee of Bupa Insurance, and chair of the audit committee of BNY Mellon.
Chairman Rupert Robson said: 'Her vast experience in the financial services sector as well as her experience in acting as chair of various audit committees will be of great value to the company.' At 1:16pm: [LON:SNN] Sanne Group PLC share price was 0p at 599p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
