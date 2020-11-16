StockMarketWire.com - Mineral mining company European Metals has issued 705,059 new ordinary shares represented by depository interests (DIs) in the company, at a price of 19.392p per DI in relation to the fund facility agreement with 6466 Investments and EMH as announced on 14 July 2020.
It said that the issue of new DIs is in respect of the fourth advance of AUS$250,000, with the funds used to assist in funding new initiatives and ongoing operations.
The company announced it has issued a further 14,762 new DIs at a price of 18.6293p per DI to 6466 Investments and EMH related to the funds received for the third advance of AUS$250,000 as announced on 23 October 2020, and said that 'in error' only DIs to the value of AUS$245,000 were issued at that time.
European Metals confirmed that an application will be made for the admission to trading on AIM and ASX of, in aggregate, 719,821 new DI shares and is expected to occur on or around 20 November 2020.
At 1:57pm: [LON:EMH] European Metals Holdings share price was 0p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: