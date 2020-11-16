StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival has confirmed that on 13 November 2020 it completed the sale of 94.5 million shares of common stock under its $1.5 billion 'at-the-market' (ATM) equity offering program as previously announced on 10 November 2020.
The November ATM offering is in addition to the sale of 67.1 million shares of the company's common stock under its $1 billion 'at-the-market' equity program which completed on 30 October this year, with the net proceeds from the ATM offerings to be used for general corporate purposes.
At 2:08pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
