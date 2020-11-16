StockMarketWire.com - Cambridge Cognition Holdings (COG) is a neuroscience digital health company specialising in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2020

Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations

Three other companies will presenting via the Webinar on the same night. SkinBio Therapeutics, Cake Box and Argentex

Sponsored by: AJ Bell Youinvest

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-evening--webinar-251120


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com