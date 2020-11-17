Interim Result
18/11/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
18/11/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
18/11/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
18/11/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
18/11/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
18/11/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/11/2020 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
19/11/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)
19/11/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
19/11/2020 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
19/11/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
19/11/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
19/11/2020 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
19/11/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
19/11/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)
19/11/2020 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
19/11/2020 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
19/11/2020 Jet2 PLC (JET2)
19/11/2020 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
19/11/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/11/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
20/11/2020 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
20/11/2020 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)
20/11/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
23/11/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
23/11/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
23/11/2020 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
23/11/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
23/11/2020 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)
23/11/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
23/11/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/11/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
24/11/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
24/11/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)
24/11/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
24/11/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
24/11/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
24/11/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
24/11/2020 Eckoh PLC (ECK)
25/11/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
25/11/2020 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)
25/11/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
25/11/2020 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)
25/11/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)
25/11/2020 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
25/11/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
Final Result
18/11/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
19/11/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
19/11/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
20/11/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
23/11/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
23/11/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
24/11/2020 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
24/11/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
24/11/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
24/11/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
25/11/2020 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
25/11/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
25/11/2020 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
AGM / EGM
18/11/2020 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
18/11/2020 Exillon Energy PLC (EXI)
18/11/2020 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
18/11/2020 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
18/11/2020 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)
18/11/2020 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
18/11/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
19/11/2020 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
19/11/2020 Infrastructure India PLC (IIP)
19/11/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
19/11/2020 Maestrano Group PLC (MNO)
19/11/2020 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)
19/11/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
19/11/2020 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
19/11/2020 Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG)
19/11/2020 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
19/11/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
20/11/2020 MC Mining (MCM)
20/11/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
20/11/2020 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
20/11/2020 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
20/11/2020 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)
20/11/2020 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)
23/11/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
23/11/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)
23/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
23/11/2020 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
23/11/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
23/11/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
23/11/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
23/11/2020 Vast Resources PLC (VAST)
23/11/2020 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
24/11/2020 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
25/11/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
25/11/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
25/11/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
25/11/2020 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)
25/11/2020 Red Emperor Resources Nl (RMP)
25/11/2020 JPMorgan Private Equity Ltd (JPEL)
25/11/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
25/11/2020 The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL)
25/11/2020 Attis Oil And Gas LTD (AOGL)
25/11/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
25/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
Trading Statement
18/11/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
18/11/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
18/11/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
18/11/2020 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
18/11/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
19/11/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
19/11/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
19/11/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
19/11/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
19/11/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
Ex-Dividend
18/11/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
18/11/2020 Strategic Equity Capital PLC (SEC)
19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
19/11/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)
19/11/2020 Craneware PLC (CRW)
19/11/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
20/11/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/11/2020 Jpmorgan Japan Smaller CO Tst PLC (JPS)
