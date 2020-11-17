StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet swung to an annual loss as a virus-fueled hit to air-travel demand weighed on revenue.
For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax loss of £1.27 billion, compared with a profit of £430 million year-on-year as revenue decreased by 52.9% to £3.01 billion.
Total airline revenue per seat decreased by 10.6% to £54.35 and passenger numbers for the year decreased by 50.0% to 48.1 million.
The company did not recommend the payment of a final dividend, citing the loss for the year.
Looking ahead, it maintained expectations to fly no more than about 20% of planned capacity for the first quarter of 2021.
'We know our customers want to fly with us and underlying demand is strong, as evidenced by the 900% increase in sales in the days following the lifting of quarantine for the Canary Islands in October,' EasyJet said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: