StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Easyjet swung to an annual loss as a virus-fueled hit to air-travel demand weighed on revenue.
For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax loss of £1,273 million, compared with a profit of £430 million year-on-year as revenue decreased by 52.9% to £3,009 million.
Total Airline revenue per seat decreased by 10.6% to £54.35 and passenger numbers for the year decreased by 50.0% to 48.1 million.
The company did not recommend the payment of a final dividend, citing the loss for the year.
Looking ahead, the company maintained expectations to fly no more than about 20% of planned capacity for the first quarter of 2021.
'We know our customers want to fly with us and underlying demand is strong, as evidenced by the 900% increase in sales in the days following the lifting of quarantine for the Canary Islands in October,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: