StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Virgin Money UK said it had appointed Clifford Abrahams as its new chief financial officer.
Abrahams was currently CFO of ABN AMRO Bank and had previously held the same role at Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd.
He was expected to join Virgin Money UK in March 2021, at which time he would succeed current interim CFO Enda Johnson.
'We are very pleased to appoint Clifford to the Board as our new CFO, following an extensive search process,' chairman David Bennett said.
'Clifford is a highly experienced financial services CFO and brings a wealth of expertise to the Group to support us in delivering our strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
