StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics group Warpaint London said a range of its products would be stocked in 209 Tesco Express stores.
The range of 15 W7 cosmetics products would be stocked in the stores from Wednesday, following a successful trial in 41 Tesco Express outlets.
In addition, four new lines would be introduced by Tesco in early 2021 into 605 Tesco Extra stores and Tesco supermarkets, while a further four new lines would be stocked in 96 of those stores.
Those would be in addition to a core range of 190 of the group's W7 products being sold in 56 Tesco Extra stores.
Warpaint London also said that sales through wilko were currently running ahead of its expectations at the time of the launch.
'This expanded distribution of Warpaint's products underpins the board's expectations for the full year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
