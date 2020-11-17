StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Intermediate Capital lifted its interim dividend after reporting a rise in first-half profit following a recovery in portfolio valuations as markets rebounded from a slump in March.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit was up 29% to £197.8m year-on-year and the fund management company pre-tax profit was up 6% to £89.8m.
Net asset value per share fell 2% to £4.88.
The company approved an interim dividend of 17.0p, an increase of 13%.
'We therefore remain highly confident in our ability to grow our AUM over the long-term, supported by strong investor demand for our fund strategies and underpinned by our investment-performance track record,' the company said.
