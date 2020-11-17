StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen power generation technologies company AFC Energy said it had signed a binding agreement with BK Gulf to support the immediate scale up of manufacturing capacity for delivery of its proprietary fuel cell system.
Under the Agreement, BK Gulf would not only provide investment in time and resources into the value engineering review, but also create a full solution for the balance of plant which AFC Energy would then assemble alongside fuel cell stacks, power conditioning and control systems, the company said.
Based on the company's current commercial pipeline, AFC Energy said it expects to 'place multiple orders of containerised balance of plant in 2021, including the ACCIONA project set for delivery in 2021.'
At 8:28am: [LON:AFC] AFC Energy PLC share price was 0p at 19.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: