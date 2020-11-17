StockMarketWire.com - Music equipment retailer Gear4music said performance continued to be 'very strong' into November after swinging to a profit in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £5.8 million, compared with a loss of £279,000 year-on-year as revenue rose 42% to £$70.2 million.
The company said 3,000 new customers purchased during the period, up 52% on H1 FY20.
'(T)rading into November continues to be very strong, and we are well positioned for what we expect to be a busy peak trading period ahead of us,' the company said. 'We therefore expect that results for the financial year will now be ahead of the recently upgraded consensus market expectations.'
