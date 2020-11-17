StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it had appointed Daniel Lee as chief executive.
Lee was currently the head of the company's US operations, a role he'd commenced in January 2019.
Previous to that, he was CEO of Scaffold Biologics and Aperion Biologics.
At 8:50am: [LON:TRX] Tissue Regenix Group PLC share price was 0p at 0.41p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
