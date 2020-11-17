StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising company Ocean Outdoor said its third-quarter revenue had fallen by more than a third as the pandemic hit demand.
Revenue for the three months through September on a proforma basis had dropped 36% to £21.0 million.
The company warned that a new national lockdown in the UK and more stringent local measures in the Netherlands and across the Nordics had temporarily paused an improving trend.
It consequently anticipated a weaker end to the year than previously envisaged.
'The ongoing developments mean that it is not yet possible to reinstate guidance,' Ocean Outdoor said.
At 8:54am: [LON:OOUT] Ocean Outdoor Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 6.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
