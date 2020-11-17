StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had signed a €1.3 million contract with Irish Rail.
The work included an upgrade of all MkIV InterCity rolling stock on the Dublin to Cork route to an IP-based video surveillance solution, following a competitive bid process.
Installation was expected to commence in September 2021, to be followed by an additional support contract to provide a five-year in-territory maintenance programme.
At 8:56am: [LON:SNX] Synectics Plc share price was 0p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
