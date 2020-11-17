StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group AFH said management fees had remained at the anticipated levels during the summer period and client fund inflows were gradually increasing.
'(W)hilst inflows of client funds remain below pre COVID-19 levels, there has been a gradual increase since May 2020 and outflows of clients' funds during the second half of the year remained at a similar level to previous periods,' the company said.
At 9:00am: [LON:AFHP] AFH Financial Group Plc share price was 0p at 322p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
