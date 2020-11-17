StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian reported a fall in first-half profit as weakness in the UK and Ireland and EMEA/Asia Pacific held back revenue.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit fell 5% to $458 million year-on-year as revenue was flat at $2.49 million.
Organic first-half revenue in UK and Ireland and EMEA/Asia Pacific fell 12% and 18%, respectively.
Organic revenue in the the second quarter grew 5%, at the top end of the company's guidance range, driven by growth in North America and Brazil, which had offset Covid-19 related declines in other territories.
Experience declared an unchanged first interim dividend of 14.5 US cents per ordinary share.
For the third quarter, it said it expected organic revenue growth in the range of 3%-to-5%.
At 9:08am: [LON:EXPN] Experian PLC share price was 0p at 3068p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
