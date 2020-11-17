StockMarketWire.com - UPVC products maker Eurocell raised its guidance on annual profit and pledged to return to dividend payments next year after reporting 'no discernible impact' from the second UK lockdown.
'We have so far seen no discernible impact from the recent tightening of COVID-related restrictions...,' the company said. 'Subject to no significant further adverse impacts from COVID, we now expect underlying profit before tax for the full year to be ahead of current expectations.'
We expect the improved outlook to drive lower net debt.
'We have a strong balance sheet, good liquidity and significant headroom on our bank facility ... it remains our intention to return to paying dividends in 2021,' the company said.
At 9:29am: [LON:ECEL] Eurocell Plc share price was 0p at 190p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
