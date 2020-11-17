StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Intercede said it had received a follow-on purchase order totaling $2.8m.
The win followed the receipt of an initial progress order that was announced on 20 August 2020, the company said.
The order included 'software licenses and associated development, professional services and support & maintenance; the majority of which will be recognised in the current financial year ending 31 March 2021,' it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:IGP] Intercede Group PLC share price was 0p at 78p
