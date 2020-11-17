StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure said it had entered into an agreement to acquire a 25% stake in Signature on the Saint-Lawrence.
Saint-Lawrence is the operator of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Government of Canada was the owner of the bridge.
The completion of the acquisition was subject to Government of Canada consent and the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, the company said.
At 9:56am: [LON:BBGI] Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. share price was 0p at 174p
