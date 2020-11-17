StockMarketWire.com - Mobile business software group Crimson Tide said it had notched contract wins approaching £0.5 million.
UK gas network provider Cadent had invested in the company's mpro5 product within two of their four UK regions for the purpose of re-instatement works across the 82,000 miles of gas pipeline.
Incentive QAS, the contract cleaning arm of Incentive FM, had invested in mpro5 for the purposes of IoT-driven cleaning compliance at London's Citypoint skyscraper.
'Cadent is a very prestigious contract win for the company and we are delighted with the integration with SAP, which opens up further possibilities with this global software supplier,' chairman Barrie Whipp said.
'Our Internet of Things offering is quite exciting in the way that it automatically schedules jobs and tasks for mpro5 users to complete.'
'We are very pleased that Incentive has taken its first steps with the platform and we have other pilots in train for IoT which give us optimism for its wider adoption.'
At 10:00am: [LON:TIDE] Crimson Tide PLC share price was 0p at 3.25p
