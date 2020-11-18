CH
19/11/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
19/11/2020 07:30 Industrial production
ES
19/11/2020 08:00 Trade Balance
EU
19/11/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
FR
19/11/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth
IT
19/11/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
JP
19/11/2020 23:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-food (Nation)
UK
19/11/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
US
19/11/2020 13:30 Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey
19/11/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
19/11/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
19/11/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
19/11/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
19/11/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
