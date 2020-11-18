StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the ninth cycle of 2020 to $450 million from $400 million seen in the same cycle a year earlier.
The figure compared with $467 million seen in the eighth cycle of 2020.
'Steady demand for De Beers Group's rough diamonds continued in the ninth sales cycle of the year, reflecting stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail level in the US and China, and expectations for reasonable demand to continue throughout the holiday season,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
'However, the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in several consumer markets presents ongoing risks.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
