StockMarketWire.com - Customer relations management software company Cerillion said it had won a new three-year managed services contract with communications services provider Scarlet in Belgium.
The Cerillion managed service would augment Scarlet's in-house team and processes to provide a 'comprehensive set of operational services, running and maintaining the Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS suite,' the company said.
At 8:16am: [LON:CER] Cerillion Plc share price was 0p at 320p
