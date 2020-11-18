StockMarketWire.com - Financial advisory and property services consultancy Begbies Traynor said it expected results for the full year to be at least in line with current market consensus.
Market consensus for adjusted pre-tax profit was £9.8m.
The company also provided an update on first-half performance, with adjusted pre-tax profit up 25% and revenue up 10%.
'Our property advisory and transactional services division has delivered a robust performance in the period, having absorbed the downside impact of the lockdown in the first few months of our financial year,' the company said.
