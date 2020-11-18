StockMarketWire.com - JPEL Private Equity said it was in advanced negotiations on a transaction to sell its largest asset, its stake in MBI Holding, at a price at or around its carrying value.
The company expected to be in a position to make a further announcement in due course, JPEL Private Equity said.
'It should, however, be noted that negotiations are ongoing and there can be no guarantee that the transaction will complete on acceptable terms, or at all,' it added.
At 8:49am: [LON:JPEL] JPMorgan Private Equity Ltd share price was 0p at 1.06p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: