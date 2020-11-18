StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies reported a 'significant' increase in the value of its Diba Gold project in Western Mali following an updated preliminary economic assessment reported.
The updated assessment showed a significant increase in modelled oxide gold recoveries from 80% to 95%, increasing the net present value of the project by 32% to $107 million, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to see initial results from drilling programme at Diba, in the coming weeks. The results would be 'used to update the current MRE and PEA studies.'
At 9:01am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
