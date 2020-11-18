StockMarketWire.com - Private equity investment company EPE Special Opportunities detailed plans to purchase its stock that would likely exceed 25% of the average daily volume in shares.
Under market rules, the company may when appropriate undertake share buy backs at a price that exceeds the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.
At 9:04am: [LON:ESO] EPE Special Opportunities Plc share price was 0p at 241p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
