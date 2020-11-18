StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company FinnCap said it expected performance this year to be 'well ahead' of the prior year after reporting revenue that more than doubled in the first half of the year
The company expected a 'good result for the year ending 31 March 2021, well ahead of the prior year, notwithstanding the uncertain operating environment,' FinnCap said.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit rose 166% to £3.6 million year-on-year and revenue was up 44% to £20.5m.
Total deal and advisory fees jumped 53% to £14.2m.
The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5p per share declared
'Q3 has started well with the completion of the IPO of Fonix Mobile raising £45m and the £87m placing and open offer for Synairgen; good pipeline in both ECM and M&A for remainder of H2,' the company said.
