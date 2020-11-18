StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager and financial adviser support group Tatton Asset Management hiked its dividend by 9.4% after it boosted its first-half underlying earnings by more than a fifth.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September fell 15% to £3.1 million, down from £3.6 million year-on-year, owing to share-based payment charges and a provision release due to Covid-19.
Revenue rose 13% to £11.0 million and adjusted operating profit rose 22% to £5.0 million.
Tatton Asset Management declared an interim dividend of 3.5p per share, up 9.4% year-on-year.
Its assets under management increased 17% to £7.81 billion, with net inflows for the half of £328.1 million.
At 9:30am: [LON:TAM] Tatton Asset Management PLC share price was 0p at 285p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: