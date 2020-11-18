StockMarketWire.com - Retail estate investment company AEW UK REIT reported a rise in first-half profit as the proceeds as the sale of a property on Geddington Road offset lower rental income.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £5.72 million from £4.16 million, while net rental income fell to £8.12 million from £8.78 million year-on-year.
Net Asset Value was £147.24 million and 92.73 pence per share down from £147.86 million and 93.13 per share seen in March.
The property portfolio had a valuation of £171.36 million across 34 properties, down from £189.30 million across 35 properties.
The sale of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, at a price significantly ahead of its prevailing valuation, realised a profit on disposal of £3.67 million, not only boosted NAV, but improved the company's debt.
The company declared a dividend of 4.00 per share, unchanged from lastg year.
