StockMarketWire.com - Computing and power products manufacturer Solid State said it had appointed current non-executive director Nigel Rogers as its new chairman.
He had replaced Peter Haining, who had been acting as interim chairman since 1 April and would remain as a non-executive director.
At 9:37am: [LON:SOLI] Solid State Plc share price was 0p at 582p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
