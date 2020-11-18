StockMarketWire.com - Minerals exploration company IronRidge Resources said it had won four-year renewals for the Dorothe, Echbara and Am Ouchar licenses in Chad, including the Dorothe gold project.
The licenses covered a combined 446.25km within the company's overall 746.25km portfolio in Chad.
'Our intention is to focus on drill testing the Dorothe target prior to the onset of the wet season in July 2021. We look forward to updating the market with our progress in due course,' the company said.
At 9:39am: [LON:IRR] Ironridge Resources Limited share price was 0p at 16.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: