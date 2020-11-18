StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said it changing the name of its Corridor subsidiaries and products to Cordel.
'This name change will support the continuing expansion of our inspection automation business into international markets,' the company said.
At 9:42am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 10p
