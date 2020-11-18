StockMarketWire.com - Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said it had completed a first-phase study for a potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow.
The study demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100's tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile, which would also enable twice-a-day dosing of LYT-100 in future studies.
LYT-100 was a deuterated, oral small molecule designed to overcome the challenges associated with pirfenidone, an approved and marketed anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drug.
Pirfenidone was currently approved for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, but was associated with significant tolerability issues and dose-limiting toxicities.
LYT-100 retained the pharmacology of pirfenidone but had a differentiated PK profile, which as designed to enable improved tolerability, less frequent dosing and potentially increased efficacy.
'The strong results from this phase-one readout reinforce our view that LYT-100 has the potential to offer a tolerability and bioavailability profile that could be highly differentiated at the same exposure levels as pirfenidone,' said co-founder and chief executive Daphne Zohar.
'Based on these results, we plan to move the program forward in multiple indications characterized by inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF, where pirfenidone is shown to have benefit but where tolerability concerns have limited its use.'
'We also plan to initiate two trials evaluating LYT-100 in novel indications such as long covid respiratory complications and related sequelae and lymphedema this quarter.'
At 9:57am: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was 0p at 282p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: