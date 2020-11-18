StockMarketWire.com - Energy Storage fund Gore Street detailed plans to issue up to 60 million shares through the placing and subscription of shares to fund investments.
Following the initial Issue, the company said it intended to launch a placing programme to raise capital for further investment through the issue of up to 250 million shares.
The implementation of the share issuance programme required the production of a prospectus, which the company said it expects to publish in the near term.
The plan would require shareholding backing at a meeting on 7 December.
At 10:05am: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 108.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: