StockMarketWire.com - Rosneft Oil has sold its 10% stake in Vostok Oil.
The stake is being sold to commodity company Trafigura for an undisclosed price.
The Russian company has also entered into an agreement with energy provider Inter RAO for the design and construction of infrastructure for the Arctic project.
The proven resource of the Vostok oil project is 44 billion barrels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
