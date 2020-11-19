CA
20/11/2020 13:30 Quarterly financial statistics for enterprises
20/11/2020 13:30 New Housing Price Index
20/11/2020 13:30 Retail trade
DE
20/11/2020 07:00 PPI
23/11/2020 08:30 Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
24/11/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
24/11/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
ES
23/11/2020 08:00 Industrial Orders & Turnover
EU
20/11/2020 15:00 FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
23/11/2020 09:00 Eurozone Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
FR
23/11/2020 08:15 Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
24/11/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
IE
20/11/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
20/11/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
JP
20/11/2020 00:30 Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI
20/11/2020 05:00 Convenience Store Sales
24/11/2020 05:00 Steel Production
24/11/2020 05:30 Tokyo area department store sales
24/11/2020 05:30 Nationwide department store sales
UK
20/11/2020 07:00 Public sector finances
20/11/2020 07:00 Retail Sales
23/11/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
US
23/11/2020 13:30 CFNAI Chicago Fed National Activity Index
23/11/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/11/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
24/11/2020 14:00 S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices
24/11/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
24/11/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
24/11/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
24/11/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
