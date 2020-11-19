StockMarketWire.com - Safety equipment company Halma upped its interim dividend and guidance on full-year profit on expectations for a stronger second half following a slip in profit in the first half of the year.
The company now expected adjusted pre-tax for 2020/21 to be around 5% below 2019/20, compared with prior guidance of 5% to 10% below FY 2019/20, citing improved trading performance and plans to accelerate strategic investments in the second half of the year.
For the 6 months to 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit fell 9% to £96.23 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 5% to £618.4m.
The interim dividend was increased by 5% to 6.87p a share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: