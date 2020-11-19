StockMarketWire.com - Information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor resumed its dividend on confidence in its outlook despite a virus-led slump in profit.
For the year ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit fell 60% to £32.9 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 17% to £335.3m.
The company resumed dividend payments and recommended a final dividend for the financial year 2020 of 11.4 pence per share, down from 22.3 pence per share.
Looking ahead, the company said Covid-19 remained a headwind, though added that demand for price reporting and essential market intelligence remained strong with good visibility for pricing and DMI subscriptions.
The turnaround of IRD was on track, it added.
At 8:01am: [LON:ERM] Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC share price was 0p at 966p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
