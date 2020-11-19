StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Close Brothers reported 'strong' first-quarter performance, but said its outlook on performance remained uncertain amid the impact of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. In its banking business, the loan book increased 5.6% in the quarter to £8.0 billion, while the asset management business generated annualised net inflows of 7%, with total assets rising to ££13.8 billion from£13.7 billion seen at 31 July. 'We have delivered a strong performance in the first quarter with all of our businesses performing well in the current environment. However, the impact of Covid-19, the additional restrictions in the UK, Brexit, and the end of the government support schemes on loan book growth and credit performance is still highly uncertain,' the company said.
At 8:58am: [LON:CBG] Close Brothers Group PLC share price was 0p at 1322p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: