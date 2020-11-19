StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration company IMC Exploration said it had encountered mineralizing at its North Wexford gold project following drilling.
Logging and sampling of the core remained ongoing, and this 'new data confirms and expands' a historical work showing an intercepted grade of 0.5 grams of gold at the gold project.
'This new information will complement the "CSA Global IMC Mineral Resource Estimate" on IMC's spoils and tailings project at East Avoca, Co. Wicklow, where the Inferred Resource alone is circa 20,000 oz gold,' the company said.
The company also said initial indications from its trial pit sampling on the spoils and tailings project in West Avoca were highly encouraging.
At 9:34am: [LON:IMC] share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
