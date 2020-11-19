StockMarketWire.com - Technology solutions provider Accesso Technology upgraded its outlook on revenue as the increased activity seen through late summer and autumn continued.
The company said it expects FY 2020 revenue would be 'comfortably ahead of its previous guidance of not less than $48m.'
'It is reasonable to expect that accesso customers will continue to see restrictions placed on their operations during the year ahead and the extent and impact of these restrictions will differ across geographies as well as the various segments accesso serves,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.