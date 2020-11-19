StockMarketWire.com - Bakery manufacturer Finsbury Food said it expected to deliver further sales and profit growth in the current financial year after sales recovered 'significantly' in the first four months of its new year.
Performance in the first four months of the new financial year had recovered significantly, falling just 3.4% down on the equivalent period last year.
'This has been driven by a strong retail channel performance which was partially offset by weaker trading in UK foodservice, which whilst improving, continues to be impacted by Government restrictions,' the company said.
'This continues the strong progressive improvement since the initial lockdown in March 2020, where post lockdown actual sales in the final quarter were 18.9% lower than the equivalent period the year before,' it added.
At 9:57am: [LON:FIF] Finsbury Food Group PLC share price was 0p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
