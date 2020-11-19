StockMarketWire.com - Atalaya Mining saw its third-quarter profit jump by more than 76% compared with the same period last year, boosted by higher copper prices and higher sales.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation also jumped from €9.8 million in Q3 2019 to €22.3 million for the three months to the end of September 2020.
Copper production at its Proyecto Riotinto plant hit a new record of 14,695 tonnes for the quarter, Atalaya reported.
For the first nine months of the year, the company reported a profit of €18.2 million, down from €27.9 million for the same period in 2019. This reflected higher operating costs from the expansion of the Proyecto Riotinto plant.
However, Atalaya had a working capital surplus of €25 million at the end of the period, up from €3.6 million at the end of 2019.
