StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Segro has received approval to list shares on the Euronext Paris stock market.
The company will remain listed in the UK, with the new secondary listing becoming effective from 24 November 2020 under the ticker SGRO.
Segro said the decision to list in Paris reflected the 'growth and importance' of its continental European investor base and operations, as well as a desire to maintain smooth operations through the UK's exit from the European Union.
Segro has a European portfolio of assets worth €6.2 billion.
