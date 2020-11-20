StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its antibody imfinzi had been approved in the US for an additional dosing option to treat non-small cell lung cancer after chemoradiation therapy and previously treated advanced bladder cancer. This new option, consistent with the approved Imfinzi dosing in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, will be available to patients weighing more than 30kg as an alternative to the approved weight-based dosing of 10mg per kg every two weeks, the company said. The four-week 1,500mg fixed-dosing option for Imfinzi was also under regulatory review in several other countries, including in the EU where the new dosing option was granted accelerated assessment, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
