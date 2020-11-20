StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Hochschild Mining resumed its dividend and said it was on track to meet its revised guidance, while it lowered its outlook on annual cost.
With regards to the current fiscal year 2021, Hochschild remained on track to meet revised production guidance of 280,000-to-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24.0-to-25.0 million silver equivalent ounces.
The all-in sustaining cost from operations in 2020 was now expected to be lower than revised guidance at between $1,200 and $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce or $14.0 and $14.5 per silver equivalent ounce, the company said.
The company approved the payment of an interim dividend of 4.0 cents per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
