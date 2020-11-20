StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust Personal Assets Trust recorded a net asset value (NAV) gain of 2.9% over the six months to 31 October, while the FTSE All-Share fell by 3.4%.
In its interim report, the trust reported a 2.9% increase in NAV per share compared to 30 April 2020.
The trust's shares were trading at a 0.3% premium to NAV as of 31 October, down from 1.6% six months earlier.
Portfolio manager Sebastian Lyon, of Troy Asset Management, said despite the 'surprisingly stable' six months shareholders should prepare for greater short-term volatility.
